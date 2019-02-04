Carvin Winans Shares What It Was Like To Work With Stevie Wonder On His New Album

Get Up Erica
| 02.04.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Carvin Winans isn’t just a Grammy Award winner, but is a song writer that has worked with so many of the artists we love. His single “Once in a Lifetime” came out last year and will be on his upcoming solo album “In The Softest Way.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

This will be Carvin’s debut solo album.

As he spoke about doing this after being in the music industry for so long he said, “God’s timing is always perfect.”

SEE ALSO: Carvin Winans Releases New Single “Once In A Lifetime” [AUDIO]

Fans will be excited to know that Stevie Wonder, Kenny G and some other music greats are on the album. Carver spoke about how it wan an amazing time to hear Stevie play the harmonica on the song. He gave insight to the inspiration behind the album which included talking about the love he has for his wife.

During the interview Carver also mentioned how it was to work with Michael Jackson on the “Man In The Mirror” as well as Whitney Houston.

Carver’s new album “Once in a Lifetime” will be out soon and make sure you listen to the full interview up top.

Check out an afternoon with ‘3 WINANS BROTHERS’ below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

An Afternoon With ‘3 WINANS BROTHERS’

12 photos Launch gallery

An Afternoon With ‘3 WINANS BROTHERS’

Continue reading An Afternoon With ‘3 WINANS BROTHERS’

An Afternoon With ‘3 WINANS BROTHERS’

Carvin Winans Shares What It Was Like To Work With Stevie Wonder On His New Album was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 13 hours ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 4 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close