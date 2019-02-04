Get Up! News Roundup: Nick Cannon Fills In For Wendy Williams, ‘American Soul’ Set To Air On BET & More

| 02.04.19
Over the past several weeks fans of “The Wendy Williams Show” haven’t seen her. Rumors had floated around saying she was getting a divorce and others say that she’s sick and needs some time off.

Several celebrities have filled in for her and for the next couple of days, Nick Cannon will be hosting. We hope Wendy returns soon to her pink chair.

SEE ALSO: Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The Wendy Williams Show’

The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl and fans are excited. Bill Belichick is the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl and Tom Brady is the older quarterback to win the big game.

Lastly, don’t forget to set you DVR’s for “American Soul” on BET. The show will take us back to “Soul Train.” Kelly Rowland will play Glady’s Knight and Michelle Williams will become Diana Ross.

The show premieres, January 4th at 9pm on BET.

See photos of Nick Cannon below!

