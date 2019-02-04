Get Up! News Roundup: Nick Cannon Fills In For Wendy Williams, ‘American Soul’ Set To Air On BET & More

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Over the past several weeks fans of “The Wendy Williams Show” haven’t seen her. Rumors had floated around saying she was getting a divorce and others say that she’s sick and needs some time off.

Several celebrities have filled in for her and for the next couple of days, Nick Cannon will be hosting. We hope Wendy returns soon to her pink chair.

The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl and fans are excited. Bill Belichick is the oldest coach to win a Super Bowl and Tom Brady is the older quarterback to win the big game.

Lastly, don’t forget to set you DVR’s for “American Soul” on BET. The show will take us back to “Soul Train.” Kelly Rowland will play Glady’s Knight and Michelle Williams will become Diana Ross.

The show premieres, January 4th at 9pm on BET.

See photos of Nick Cannon below!

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style 18 photos Launch gallery Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style 1. If you’ve looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn’t?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his ‘fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick’s turbans and toes and see if you’re feeling this unconventional look. Source: 1 of 18 2. It works for a night on the town, too. Source: 2 of 18 3. And it seems to go with everything. Source: 3 of 18 4. Pretty sure we’ve seen this look on Yasiin Bey. Source: 4 of 18 5. But the fun doesn’t stop at his forehead. Peep Nick’s fancy feet… Source: 5 of 18 6. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet. Source: 6 of 18 7. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like… Source: 7 of 18 8. …Michael Jackson’s shoes. Source: 8 of 18 9. Denim and diamonds… Source: 9 of 18 10. …isn’t just for country girls anymore. Source: 10 of 18 11. Sometimes you’re feeling kinda low key… Source: 11 of 18 12. …so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers. Source: 12 of 18 13. When your suit looks like this… Source: 13 of 18 14. …basic white with an understated steel toe might be best. Source: 14 of 18 15. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day. Source: 15 of 18 16. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top… Source: 16 of 18 17. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes. Source: 17 of 18 18. …but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you’re nasty. Source: 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style Feeling this look?

