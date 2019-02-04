The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, 52 has been found dead. Police reports show that a friend found his body at his San Fernando Valley, CA home.

Police have no evidence of foul play, but believe alcohol may have played a role. Incidentally, St John’s 24 year old son, Julian took his own life in November 2014, after years of battling schizophrenia.

St. John leaves behind two ex-wives.

Kristoff portrayed the character as Neil Winters on the CBS drama since 1991.

May we keep his family in prayer.

Daytime TV Star Kristoff St. John, 52, Found Dead was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 10 hours ago

