Kirk Franklin, Rashan Ali & More Open About The Power Of Faith In Football During Super Bowl LIII Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On January 31, singers, athletes and other entertainers alike gathered at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in Georgia to celebrate faith and football for the 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

The show, which aired exclusively on BET during Super Bowl LIII weekend, boasted performances by Kirk Franklin, Deborah Joy Winans, Koryn Hawthorne, Lecrae, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, the NFL Gospel Choir and more.

Before they hit the stage, they stylishly walked down the red carpet where our friends at Gospel Goodies got a chance to speak with them about their thoughts on players who profess their spiritual beliefs on the field, what their Sunday traditions are and who they predicted would win this year’s big game.

Press play up top to watch and check out some photos and video from a few standout moments at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration below!

