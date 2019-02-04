CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Kirk Franklin, Rashan Ali & More Open About The Power Of Faith In Football During Super Bowl LIII Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

https://youtu.be/C2ctJkrcQh0

 

On January 31, singers, athletes and other entertainers alike gathered at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in Georgia to celebrate faith and football for the 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Bailon Houghton. 

The show, which aired exclusively on BET during Super Bowl LIII weekend, boasted performances by Kirk Franklin, Deborah Joy Winans, Koryn HawthorneLecrae, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, the NFL Gospel Choir and more. 

Before they hit the stage, they stylishly walked down the red carpet where our friends at Gospel Goodies got a chance to speak with them about their thoughts on players who profess their spiritual beliefs on the field, what their Sunday traditions are and who they predicted would win this year’s big game. 

SEE ALSO: Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]

Press play up top to watch and check out some photos and video from a few standout moments at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration below!

 

 

 

The 20th Annual “Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” airs Saturday, February 2 at 8pm ET/PT on BET!

Kirk Franklin, Rashan Ali & More Open About The Power Of Faith In Football During Super Bowl LIII Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

