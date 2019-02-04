Kirk Franklin, Rashan Ali & More Open About The Power Of Faith In Football During Super Bowl LIII Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

On January 31, singers, athletes and other entertainers alike gathered at the Atlanta Symphony Hall in Georgia to celebrate faith and football for the 20th annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration hosted by Rickey Smiley and Adrienne Bailon Houghton.
The show, which aired exclusively on BET during Super Bowl LIII weekend, boasted performances by Kirk Franklin, Deborah Joy Winans, Koryn Hawthorne, Lecrae, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, The Winans, the NFL Gospel Choir and more.
Before they hit the stage, they stylishly walked down the red carpet where our friends at Gospel Goodies got a chance to speak with them about their thoughts on players who profess their spiritual beliefs on the field, what their Sunday traditions are and who they predicted would win this year’s big game.
SEE ALSO: Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]
Press play up top to watch and check out some photos and video from a few standout moments at the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration below!
Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019 [PHOTOS]
1. Lecrae and Koryn HawthorneSource:BET 1 of 36
2. Rickey Smiley and Adrienne BailonSource:BET 2 of 36
3. The Winans FamilySource:BET 3 of 36
4. Kirk and Tammy FranklinSource:BET 4 of 36
5. Darlene McCoySource:BET 5 of 36
6. Cam NewtonSource:BET 6 of 36
7. Grant Hill and TamiaSource:BET 7 of 36
8. Tasha CobbsSource:BET 8 of 36
9. Nene Leakes and Hezekiah WalkerSource:BET 9 of 36
10. Q ParkerSource:BET 10 of 36
11. Rickey Smiley and TamiaSource:BET 11 of 36
12. Rickey SmileySource:BET 12 of 36
13. Mike and Slim of 112Source:BET 13 of 36
14. Von MillerSource:BET 14 of 36
15. Regina KingSource:BET 15 of 36
16. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 16 of 36
17. Isaac CarreeSource:BET 17 of 36
18. Chester RogersSource:BET 18 of 36
19. Hezekiah WalkerSource:BET 19 of 36
20. Von MillerSource:BET 20 of 36
21. Tasha CobbsSource:BET 21 of 36
22. LecraeSource:BET 22 of 36
23. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 23 of 36
24. Kirk FranklinSource:BET 24 of 36
25. Melanie FewSource:BET 25 of 36
26. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 26 of 36
27. NFL ChoirSource:BET 27 of 36
28. Myron ButlerSource:BET 28 of 36
29. HawthorneSource:BET 29 of 36
30. Chanita FosterSource:BET 30 of 36
31. Rashan AliSource:BET 31 of 36
32. Deborah Joy Winans and Terrence WilliamsSource:BET 32 of 36
33. Connie OrlandoSource:BET 33 of 36
34. Syleena JohnsonSource:BET 34 of 36
35. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2019Source:BET 35 of 36
36. Kiana DancieSource:BET 36 of 36
Kirk Franklin, Rashan Ali & More Open About The Power Of Faith In Football During Super Bowl LIII Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com