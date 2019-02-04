911 Operator Assists Boy With Homeworker After He Calls For Help

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In most cases 911 is supposed to be called for emergencies only, however for one boy his homework was an emergency. According to MSN, Antonia Bundy, who works for the police department received a call from a young boy saying he had a bad day at school.

As Bundy listened he also told her he had a lot of homework and needed help with it. On the audio recording, the young boy told her he was dealing with a math emergency.

He said, “I had a really bad day, and, I just don’t know. I just have tons of homework.”

Our dispatchers never know what the next call might be.They train for many emergency situations, homework help is not one they plan for. We don't recommend 911 for homework help but this dispatcher helped a young boy out and brightened his day.@PoliceOne @apbweb @wlfi @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/w3qCYfJP7O — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) January 25, 2019

Reports state that the boy didn’t understand fractions. He read the math problem to Bundy and she helped him solve it.

After thanking her for help he said, “I’m sorry for calling you, but I really needed help.”

Police Sgt. Matt Gard said that Bundy is “a very hard worker.” She has been with the department since April of 2016.

He also mentioned, “She’s always very dedicated to what she does.”

Dispatchers on any day receive a thousand calls a day, but none quite like this.

Gard said, “They do receive some oddball requests. But this situation of calling asking for homework help — I’ve been in law enforcement for 13 years and I don’t know I’ve ever heard of this happening.”

Reports state that the call was made from a cell phone that is only able to call 911.

