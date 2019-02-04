CLOSE
911 Operator Assists Boy With Homeworker After He Calls For Help

In most cases 911 is supposed to be called for emergencies only, however for one boy his homework was an emergency. According to MSN, Antonia Bundy, who works for the police department received a call from a young boy saying he had a bad day at school.

As Bundy listened he also told her he had a lot of homework and needed help with it. On the audio recording, the young boy told her he was dealing with a math emergency.

He said, “I had a really bad day, and, I just don’t know. I just have tons of homework.”

Reports state that the boy didn’t understand fractions. He read the math problem to Bundy and she helped him solve it.

After thanking her for help he said, “I’m sorry for calling you, but I really needed help.”

Police Sgt. Matt Gard said that Bundy is “a very hard worker.” She has been with the department since April of 2016.

He also mentioned, “She’s always very dedicated to what she does.”

Dispatchers on any day receive a thousand calls a day, but none quite like this.

Gard said, “They do receive some oddball requests. But this situation of calling asking for homework help — I’ve been in law enforcement for 13 years and I don’t know I’ve ever heard of this happening.”

Reports state that the call was made from a cell phone that is only able to call 911.

