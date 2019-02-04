CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gladys Knight took the field before the players in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII, performing a powerful rendition of the National Anthem.

The set also featured performance artist and deaf activist Aarron Loggins, who signed the anthem in honor of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).

The “Empress of Soul’s” appearance in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia follows the footsteps of artists including Cher, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel and P!nk who performed last year.

Source: Rolling Stone

Watch: Gladys Knight Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl LIII was originally published on magicbaltimore.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 6 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 7 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close