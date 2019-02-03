CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Yandy Smith Maced During Brooklyn Prison Protest {VIDEO}

0 reads
Leave a comment
10th Annual ESPN The Magazine Pre-Draft Party

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

Yandy Smith was maced during a protest against Brooklyn prison, that allegedly forced prisoners to live in freezing conditions.

The Brooklyn prison has been accused of not restoring it power; after an electrical fire January 27th. As we all know it has been extremely cold and the 1,600 inmates have been in their cells,  powered on emergency electricity.

 

Yandy stated on her instagram, ” Get up and get out there with me. You see the work and I will CONTINUE TO POST! SO THE NEXT TIME YOU SAY YANDY DOES IT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA MAKE SURE YOU ADD BUT SHE REALLY PUTS IN THE WORK AND MAKES THINGS HAPPEN! Then say to yourself “IM A LAZY SIDE LINE HATIN A$$ LAME!” because you’re not putting in any work!”

It has been reported that that the Metropolitan Detention Center will have it’s full power restored this week.

Yandy Smith Maced During Brooklyn Prison Protest {VIDEO} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 3 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 5 days ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 6 days ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 week ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 2 weeks ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 weeks ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close