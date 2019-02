Early Saturday morning Grammy nominated rapper 21 Savage was arrested in Atlanta by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The agency reported that the rapper is illegally residing in the United States.

The rappers real name is Shayaabin Abra

ham-Joseph. He is a is a resident of the United Kingdom. He entered the US legally in July 2005, when he was a minor. Read more of the story in the link below.

Source: cnn.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: