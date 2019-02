This year’s big game in Atlanta is expected to draw millions of viewers, but only a few tens of thousands of people get to watch the game live in person. What’s your favorite part of the BIG Game!

Read More:

Bow Wow And On-And-Off-Again GF Leslie Holden Arrested In Atlanta After Fight

Take Our Poll: Favorite Part of SuperBowl was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 21 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: