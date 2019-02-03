CLOSE
Ruptured Ovarian Cyst Sends Actress Kate Beckinsale To Hospital

Source: john slater / Getty

Over the weekend British actress Kate Beckinsale shared some photos on social media of herself in a hospital bed. “Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry,” This is what she wrote in the caption of two pictures posted on her official Instagram account. “So thankful to everyone who looked after me #wobbly.” Read more of the story in the link below. Let’s keep her and her family, fans and friends in our thoughts and prayers.

