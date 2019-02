Saturday the NFL announced the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019 led by Ed Reed, Tony Gonzalez and Champ Bailey. The class of 2019 has eight members. This is the first year on the ballot for Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey. For more on the story and list of all of the 2019 inductees click on this link. NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2019

Source: nfl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: