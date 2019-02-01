Melissa Talks With Actress Jennifer Lewis

Just added to the list of stellar speakers and performers for Women’s Empowerment 2019 is the mother of Black Hollywood Jennifer Lewis. Known for so many roles in the industry most recently the mother/grandmother on the hit TV show Blackish!

Soooo …… in addition to Patti LaBelle, Gloria Mayfield Banks, and Kirk Franklin we are excited to announce Jenifer Lewis to grace the PNC Arena April 27th, 2019 to celebrate our 25th Anniversary Women’s Empowerment 2019! #WE2019

“PRESERVING OUR LEGACY”

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: