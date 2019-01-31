Man Pleads Guilty After Breaking Into Funeral Home To Have Sex With Corpse

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Domonique Cordero Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a judge for not only breaking into a funeral home in 2015, but sexually assaulting a female corpse. According to BET, Smith left DNA evidence and was caught on surveillance cameras at the home.
Reports state that the Smith was in the room where the body was stored and took the underwear off the corpse, sexually assaulted the body then put it in his backpack. Later on that day Smith was arrested and officers found the underwear.
He will have to serve 15 years in prison as well as serve 12 years on probation.
Assistant District Attorney George Lipscomb said, “I think all of us would agree he’s got some issues.”
Smith had three different evaluations done by private psychotherapist. Two believed he could stand trial, while one didn’t think he could.
