GRIFF Prayer: Going To The Wrong DMV [VIDEO]

Many of us dread going to the DMV, but not GRIFF. After work he had to go do some things with his license and Venos told him about one he goes to that never has a line.

That’s like music to someone’s ear because at the DMV you can wait a very long time to get help. GRIFF went to the DMV that Venos told him to go to. There was no one there and when GRIFF went to the window to speak to someone he realized he was at the wrong place.

GRIFF mentioned there were license plates behind the representative and when he mentioned he was there for his license the guy looked at him. He then turned and looked at the license plate and proceeded to tell GRIFF to go to the one that is 11 minutes away.

As GRIFF waited at the next DMV for over two hours Venos had texted him to tell him that might of been the wrong DMV. All GRIFF could do was laugh and still have joy.

