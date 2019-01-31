Church To Fast & Pray For The Removal Of Donald Trump

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

On November 16th, 2016 it was a very hard day for many people. It was the day Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States of America.

Since then there has been talks of trying to impeach him out of office, but that hasn’t happened yet. According to eTradeWire, one church in DC is fasting and praying to have God remove Trump from office.

Following the government being shutdown for 35 days, Church For Black Men and Families made the decision to begin fasting and praying.

Pastor Jomo Johnson said, “We began to get email from furloughed employees requesting temporary work from our church. When combined with Trump’s immigration policy, response to Charlottesville, and his treatment of minority congressmen and military families, I believe that Trump meets the qualification of the Biblical proverb, “When the righteous thrive, the people rejoice; when the wicked rule, the people groan.”

During this time the church is asking religious as well as non-religious people to join them in fasting and praying. They even started a local Meetup group online to schedule out this plan of fasting while praying for Trump to be impeached or to resign.

