More Infant Ibuprofen Recalled

Wait, before you give your baby something for that fever! The FDA has just expanded their recall of infants’ oral ibuprofen solution. FDA says it may have potentially higher concentrations of ibuprofen than labeled.

Tris Pharma, Inc., initially recalled the drug in November 2018. The FDA said the company’s Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID) 50 mg per 1.25 mL, were sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and is packaged in oz. and 1 oz. bottles. The voluntarily recall includes the six lots listed below:

Lot No.: 4718

NDC: 59779-925-23

EXPIRATION: 12/19

DESCRIPTION: CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Company: CVS Pharmacy

Lot No. 00717005A

NDC: 49035-125-24

EXPIRATION: 02/19

DESCRIPTION: Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle

Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

Lot No. 00717006A

NDC: 59779-925-24 (Labeled as: 50428-1252-4)

EXPIRATION: 02/19

DESCRIPTION: CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle

Company: CVS Pharmacy

Lot No. 00717009A (Previously announced)

NDC: 49035-125-23

EXPIRATION: 02/19

DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lot No. 00717015A (Previously announced)

NDC: 49035-125-23

EXPIRATION: 04/19

DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc

Lot No. 00717024A (Previously announced)

NDC: 49035-125-23

EXPIRATION: 08/19

DESCRIPTION: Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Company: Wal-Mart Stores Inc

NDC: 59779-925-23

EXPIRATION: 08/19

DESCRIPTION: Equate: CVS Health: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Company: CVS Pharmacy

NDC: 55319-250-23

EXPIRATION: 08/19

DESCRIPTION: Family Wellness: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Company: Family Dollar Services Inc.

Stores have been asked to return any of the affected product they have. If you have any of the recalled medications, throw them away.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Tris Customer Service by 732-940-0358.

Source: ABC11.com

