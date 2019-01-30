Why It’s Important For Women To Stay Physically Fit To Help Prevent Heart Disease

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This Friday begins American Heart Month. If you didn’t know, heart disease is the leading cause of death for women.

Many women live with a heart disease and aren’t even aware of it. Dr. Icy spoke about how this disease is a silent thief in the night that could kill you, but can also be preventable.

Women need to not ignore their bodies and take care of themselves. Yearly checkups can help prevent the disease as well as taking the extra steps to do physically activity.

Dr. Icy mentioned that going to the gym, portion control and staying away from food that are high in fat and salt will help prevent the disease.

Debora Grandison spoke about how years ago she was suffering from a irregular heartbeat. She was in the hospital for a while and now has an insulin pump as well as a pacemaker. This assists her to still live and have time with friends and family.

You can find out more about the American Heart Association and Go Red for Women, here.

