Mr. Griffin: I Have Fun Like A Kid [VIDEO]

GRIFF most days is filled with so much joy and is very happy. He spoke about how Erica Campbell and TJ tease him because he literally can talk to anybody.

GRIFF mentioned that kids can go to a playground any day of the week and quickly be friendly with other kids and play games with them. He recently went to the park and got on a swing and it was a great time.

GRIFF smiled and laughed because his life hasn’t always been joyous. Growing up things were challenging and as he got older he realized you may face trials, but you must find joy.

God gives you that and we must thank him for all he does for us!

