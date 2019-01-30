CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Pastor Commits Suicide After Struggling With Mental Illness

The family, friends and church members of Real Life Church are mourning the loss of their beloved Pastor Jim Howard. According to Christian Headlines the pastor had been struggling with mental illness for a long time and ended his battle by taking his life.

Reports state that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home. Howard served a congregation of over 6,000 members.

Another lead pastor, Rusty George released a statement saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm we suffered a tragic loss on our church staff this week. On Wednesday, January 23, 2019, Jim Howard — a beloved pastor here at RLC — took his own life. Sadly, Jim suffered in private with mental health challenges — some of which he bravely discussed in public — and was wrestling with some personal issues in recent months. This week he made the tragic decision to end his pain. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, the RLC family and all those who were blessed to know him.”

Paramedics arrived to the scene after receiving a call about the gunshot wound, but were unable to help him. Friends and family went on social media to talk about the good times they shared with Howard and how he will be greatly missed.

If you know someone struggling with mental illness please consider calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. We will keep Him Howard’s family, friends and church in our prayers.

A wave of shock hit the fashion world on Tuesday after news broke that famed designer Kate Spade was found dead, hanging from a door in her New York City apartment. Spade did leave a suicide note, but it has yet to be revealed to the public. She was 55 years old. Take a look back a more stars we lost way too soon!

Pastor Commits Suicide After Struggling With Mental Illness was originally published on getuperica.com

