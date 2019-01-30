DeVon Franklin Collaborates With Fox Family For Live-Action Garden Of Eden Film

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

DeVon Franklin is ready to put on his producer hat on again. The author, preacher and motivational speaker is set to work with Fox Family on the live-action CGI film of the Garden of Eden.

According to the Christian Post, it will be a musical interpretation of the story, but told from the animals point of view. The film will be titled “The Garden.”

Fans should be excited that computer-generated imagery will be used as they learn about Adam and Eve as well as friendship and community.

Franklin said, “Most of us know a version of the story of the Garden of Eden, but never before has this story been told in such a unique way and it’s the first time we have the technology to see this story come to life like never before.”

There is no set date for the release of “The Garden,” but we will keep you posted on that.

