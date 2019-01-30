CLOSE
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram

Earlier today (January 29), James Ingram, the celebrated singer-songwriter who co-wrote Michael Jackson‘s “P.Y.T.” and twice won Grammys passed away.

Ingram, 66, passed after a battle with brain cancer. He collected Grammys for “One Hundred Ways” in 1981 and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” won in 1984. Collaborators and friends such as Debbie Allen, Quincy Jones, Jody Watley and more expressed their condolences.

“There are no words to convey how much my ❤ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram,” Jones wrote. “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤ forever”

See more well wishers and more below.

