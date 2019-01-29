Kerry Washington, John Legend & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack

Jussie Smollett was the victim of a possible hate crime in the early morning hours of Tuesday (January 29).

According to TMZ’s report above, the actor arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday, and at around 2 AM he was hungry and went to a Subway. Two men both white and wearing ski masks viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib.

The attack was so violent that Smollett had to be admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Since the news broke, he’s received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, including Kerry Washington, John Legend, Vivica A. Fox and more! See the tweets below:

DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019

Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice. — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019

I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾‍♀️🙇🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019

big love to my bro @JussieSmollett 🕊🖤💪🏿 — luke james (@whoisLukejames) January 29, 2019

Sending love and healing prayers to my brother @JussieSmollett . Keep living and being you. #HateCrimes pic.twitter.com/218T1EG5fb — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 29, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the fiercest people I know. This hatred won’t stop his championing for a better world. If anything, it will probably motivate him more. It has me. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) January 29, 2019

Sending love to my brother @JussieSmollett . These trash ass individuals will not go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/IK0kId3tcZ — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) January 29, 2019

This is heartbreaking and terrifying…please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett https://t.co/YTJ6bwLDkZ — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019

Sending my love and prayers to you @JussieSmollett . This is unacceptable and they will be brought to justice. — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 29, 2019

My God. Just heard that Jussie Smollet was brutally assaulted in a racist, homophobic hate crime. This is awful. https://t.co/rSw9G5zIHH — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 29, 2019

Kerry Washington, John Legend & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Lauren Beasley Posted 20 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: