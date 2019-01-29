CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Kerry Washington, John Legend & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack

Jussie Smollett was the victim of a possible hate crime in the early morning hours of Tuesday (January 29).

According to TMZ’s report above, the actor arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday, and at around 2 AM he was hungry and went to a Subway. Two men both white and wearing ski masks viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib.

The attack was so violent that Smollett had to be admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Since the news broke, he’s received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, including Kerry Washington, John Legend, Vivica A. Fox and more! See the tweets below:

sending u my love 💜🙏🏾

sending u my love 💜🙏🏾

Janet Jackson

We got this @jussiesmollett 🌈👊🏾👊🏾

We got this @jussiesmollett 🌈👊🏾👊🏾

Lee Daniels

View this post on Instagram

This may be a waste of time because I have learned that it’s often pointless to try and reach people who are hell bent on living in darkness, but here goes. To hate someone because of their race or sexuality is a shining reflection of who you are. To buy into the fear and the racist hatred that is being handed out daily by some of our politicians speaks to the ability of your very simple and small mind to be easily manipulated. To attack a defenseless person shows how much of a coward and how truly weak you really are. But as my grandmother always said when someone did something awful and evil, "I promise you, you will reap what you sow." My tears and prayers are with the gentle, beautiful soul that is @jussiesmollett. I’m standing with you my friend and anyone else who is bullied and battered and marginalized because of the BEAUTY OF WHO THEY ARE. I love you and your family. Get well soon.

Tyler Perry

Sending all my love to you King!

Sending all my love to you King!

karrueche

Kerry Washington, John Legend & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

