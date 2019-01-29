Prayer To Satan Hotline That Started Out As Joke Receives Calls Asking For Prayer

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In Washington state a “Satanic prayer” line was started up as a joke, but then got flooded with calls for prayer. According to the Christian Post many didn’t like this idea and believe we need to only focus on God rather than what the devil is doing.

During an episode of NPR’s “This American Life” the host, Ira Glass talked about The Satanic Missionary Society. It was similar to how Christians call in to prayer hotlines except in a different way.

This satanic prayer hotline, was hosted by, Chris Allert, who doesn’t believe in God or Satan. Out of curiosity he decided to form a service where people could take prayers to Satan. He didn’t think people were going to take it seriously, but they did.

One person wanted a hex put on 1230 Club because they blast music too loud every night.

He posted a message on the board saying, “Please make the 1230 Club go out of business, but make sure everybody that works there goes deaf, like, from playing their music so loud first. Hail Satan.”

Lead pastor at the International House of Prayer NW, Patrick Walton mentioned that he doesn’t like the satanic prayer hotline. He wants everyone to focus on God and stop putting so much energy in fighting the devil.

Walton said, “We don’t get involved in speaking directly to Satan. We keep our conversation going toward God, and we see this as a biblical pattern.”

