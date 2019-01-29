Pastor Charles Jenkins Shares What Inspired The Video For “Can’t Turn Back” & How He’s Celebrating Black History Month [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Pastor Charles Jenkins continues to give us some of the best inspirational music of our time. His new song “Can’t Turn Back” is at the top of the Billboard charts and fans are loving it.

The song gives us hope to face tomorrow and not worry about the past. GRIFF and Erica Campbell spoke about how the video gives you that old time feel and how he looked like a musician from the past with his bedazzled shirt, shoes and fine hair.

Jenkins mentioned that back in the day musicians used to get dressed to impress. Fans came to see you perform because it would help the escape the oppression and depression of life.

He said, “God gives me the inspiration for the people.”

Black History Month is on the way and Jenkins plans on having a huge event in Chicago for it. He spoke about how many cultures celebrate in special ways their holidays and that’s what he wants to do for Black History Month.

He wants to celebrate people that make history everyday. His event in Chicago will begin with DeVon Franklin.

Check out his video for “Can’t Turn Back” below!

See photos of Charles Jenkins below.

