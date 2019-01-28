Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In life our sanity means a lot to us. GRIFF in his prayer talked about how we sometimes get worked up before something even happens.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
We could be thinking about how our friend wants to talk to us and already play out the scenario in our head. Then that leads us to getting worked up for something that hasn’t even happened yet.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer Gets Interrupted By Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
GRIFF mentioned that there is probably someone listening to the radio show now and thinking about the conversation they will have with their boss. They’re walking into the office upset for no reason because it might not even end up like that.
Try to keep your sanity and don’t over work yourself!
See photos of GRIFF below!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- Sherri Shepherd Shares That Jehovah’s Witness Religion Broke Up Her Family
- John Gray Reveals He Wanted To Commit Suicide, Has Spirit Rebuked By T.D. Jakes
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For My Sanity [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com