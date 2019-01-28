GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For My Sanity [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.28.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In life our sanity means a lot to us. GRIFF in his prayer talked about how we sometimes get worked up before something even happens.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

We could be thinking about how our friend wants to talk to us and already play out the scenario in our head. Then that leads us to getting worked up for something that hasn’t even happened yet.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer Gets Interrupted By Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF mentioned that there is probably someone listening to the radio show now and thinking about the conversation they will have with their boss. They’re walking into the office upset for no reason because it might not even end up like that.

Try to keep your sanity and don’t over work yourself!

See photos of GRIFF below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For My Sanity [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 6 hours ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 3 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 week ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close