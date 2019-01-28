GRIFF’s Prayer: Thank God For My Sanity [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In life our sanity means a lot to us. GRIFF in his prayer talked about how we sometimes get worked up before something even happens.

We could be thinking about how our friend wants to talk to us and already play out the scenario in our head. Then that leads us to getting worked up for something that hasn’t even happened yet.

GRIFF mentioned that there is probably someone listening to the radio show now and thinking about the conversation they will have with their boss. They’re walking into the office upset for no reason because it might not even end up like that.

Try to keep your sanity and don’t over work yourself!

