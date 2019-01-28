Faith Walking: What It Means To Have Mercy [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Erica Campbell was on her phone this morning and was reading scriptures about mercy. She also spoke about how when you have mercy you’re being like Christ.

As she read the scriptures she wanted to inspire listeners to help those that are hurting as well as having more patience in life. Erica also spoke about giving people a second chance and still doing good despite how much people have hurt you.

We should be building bridges and valuing our relationships more. Remember to have mercy on others.

