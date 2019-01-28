CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In Durham This Wednesday

1 reads
Leave a comment
Will Downing MCCH thumb

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino

Looking for something to do on Wednesday night? You might want to check out Will Downing and Eric Benet at Rhythm’s Live in Durham. Tickets are still available here.

Will chatted with us about the songs he performs at every show, what he doesn’t like to sing and the shower and touring with Eric Benet.

 

 

25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther's Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

5 photos Launch gallery

Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther's Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

Continue reading Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther's Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

[caption id="attachment_3022162" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Sarah Morris / Getty[/caption] The annual SAG Awards are more than just an excuse for actors to talk about themselves, they're big indicators of what we can expect at the Oscars. With Black Panther taking home the SAG for "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture," leaving fans buzzing that Black Panther might take home the Oscar for "Best Movie." Mahershala Ali continued his sweep in the "Best Actor' category making him a shoo-in for the biggest night in film. But there were plenty more moments that left us talking. Keep scrolling for the memorable moments from last night.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In Durham This Wednesday was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 16 hours ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 5 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 week ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close