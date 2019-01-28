CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally

"America, we can do better than this."

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE

Source: NOAH BERGER / Getty

Almost a week after Sen. Kamala Harris announced that she was running for President, she formally launched her campaign with a rally in her hometown Oakland, California.

And it’s clear to us that Harris is ready for the big leagues.

In front a crowd of 20,000 people, during her 35-minute address, the first female attorney general in California  opened up about why she is running for President and how she will “fight for Medicare for all, racial justice, universal pre-kindergarten education, women’s rights and a middle-class tax cut,” USA Today reported.

“I’m running for president because I love my country. I love my country. I’m running to be president, of the people, by the people, and for all people,” adding,  “I’m running to fight for an America where the economy works for working people. For an America where you only have to work one job to pay the bills, where hard work is rewarded and where any worker can join a union.”

“I am running to declare, once and for all, that health care is a fundamental right, and we will deliver that right with Medicare for All! I am running to declare education is a fundamental right, and we will guarantee that right with universal pre-k and debt-free college! I am running to guarantee working and middle-class families an overdue pay increase. We will deliver the largest working and middle-class tax cut in a generation. Up to $500 a month to help America’s families make ends meet,” she continued.

Kamala Harris Launches Presidential Campaign In Her Hometown Of Oakland

Source: Mason Trinca / Getty

She also made some serious digs at President Trump without even mentioning his name.

“When we have leaders who lie and bully and attack a free press and undermine our democratic institutions, that’s not our America. When white supremacists march and murder in Charlottesville or massacre innocent worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue, that’s not our America. When we have children in cages crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call it border security, that’s a human rights abuse and that’s not our America,” the 2020 hopeful stressed.

She added, “And guys lets understand what is happening here: People in power are trying to convince us that the villain in our American story is each other. But that is not our story. That is not who we are. That’s not our America.”

US-POLITICS-ELECTION-HARRIS-VOTE

Source: NOAH BERGER / Getty

The 54-year-old also discussed Trump’s immigration policies and his non-existent wall, calling it a “vanity project.”

 “When we have children in cages crying for their mothers and fathers, don’t you dare call that border security. That’s a human rights abuse. And that’s not our America.’’

Harris is the first African-American candidate to throw her political hat in the presidential election ring. She will join fellow Democrats Sen. Elizabeth WarrenRep. Julian CastroSen. Kirsten Gillibrand and many others in hopes to defeat Trump in 2020.

RELATED NEWS:

Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S

It’s Official! Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For President

2020 Here We Come! Sources Claim Senator Kamala Harris Is Running For President

President Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House

#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y'all President

30 photos Launch gallery

#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y'all President

Continue reading #TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President

#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y'all President

[caption id="attachment_3021439" align="alignleft" width="793"] Source: Pool / Getty[/caption] Today hasn't been a good day for President Trump. Not only did his longtime associate and friend Roger Stone get arrested by the FBI, but he was forced to reopen the government—without getting a nickel to build his wall. And we can thank Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi for that. https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi/status/1088899038471221249 See, after 35 days of the federal government being shut down, the FAA halting flights out of NYC's LaGuardia Airport for air traffic control staffing issues and dismal approval ratings over the past weeks, #45 caved by making a deal with the Democrats. A deal that included what Pelosi told him from the very beginning: "We're not funding that wall." According to the Associated Press, on Friday afternoon, Trump delivered an address in Rose Garden saying he would enact a three-week stopgap measure, immediately reopening the government without any promise of additional border security funds. “We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said. “After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside — I think — and put the security of the American people first.” This is a complete 180 from yesterday, when he said it was fund his wall or bust. The government will be reopened until Feb. 15. This was the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Naturally, folks on Twitter are stanning for Pelosi for not backing down and making y'all president look almost as pathetic as he did when he recently stood in front of all that cold fast food in the Oval Office. Take a look at some of the best #TrumpCaved tweets:

Kamala Harris Formally Launches Presidential Campaign With Powerful Oakland Rally was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 16 hours ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 4 days ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 5 days ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 5 days ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 1 week ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 2 weeks ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 2 weeks ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close