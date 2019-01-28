Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) were held last night and everyone is still screaming because Black Panther won Best Cast in a Motion Picture! YES! Finally! Now don’t get too excited. Just because Black Panther won the SAG award doesn’t mean that it will win an Oscar. Sorry, that doesn’t always translate. But Mahershala Ali has won every award that he’s been nominated for, Rami Malek has won everything that he’s been nominated for along with Glenn Close so those are good bets for the Oscars. Regina King wasn’t nominated for Best Supporting Actress but she’s won every time that she’s been nominated so she should be a safe bet too. Here is a full list of winners from last night.

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born” Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” *WINNER Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book” John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role: Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns” Glenn Close, “The Wife” *WINNER Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” *WINNER Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy” Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Amy Adams, “Vice” Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place” *WINNER Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots” Emma Stone, “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite” Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture: “A Star Is Born” “Black Panther” *WINNER “BlacKkKlansman” “Bohemian Rhapsody” “Crazy Rich Asians” Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture: “Ant-Man and the Wasp” “Avengers: Infinity War” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” “Black Panther” *WINNER “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” Television Awards Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso” Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” *WINNER Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal” Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear” Bill Pullman, “The Sinner” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries: Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects” Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora” *WINNER Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects” Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace” Emma Stone, “Maniac” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark” *WINNER Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale” John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark” Laura Linney, “Ozark” Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” *WINNER Robin Wright, “House of Cards” Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method” Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” Bill Hader, “Barry” Henry Winkler, “Barry” Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Alison Brie, “Glow” Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie” Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie” Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series: “The Americans” “Better Call Saul” “The Handmaid’s Tale” “Ozark” “This Is Us” *WINNER Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: “Atlanta” “Barry” “Glow” “The Kominsky Method” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” *WINNER Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series: “Glow” *WINNER “Marvel’s: Daredevil” “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” “The Walking Dead” “Westworld”

