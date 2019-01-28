Black Panther Wins Top Spot At SAG Awards

“Black Panther” took the top award at Sunday’s 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the biggest honors yet for the cast and possibly setting up Wakanda for a major role at next month’s Academy Awards.

Earlier this month it became the first comic book movie to ever land a best picture Oscar nomination.

Accepting the award, star Chadwick Boseman acknowledged the importance of the film — whose ensemble beat out the casts of “BlacKkKlansman,” “A Star Is Born,” “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

read more at LA Times.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: