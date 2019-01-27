CLOSE
Scripture For The Week “Words and Actions Matter”

The Wings Of Inspiration Bible

Colossians 3:17 (NIV)

And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.

EXPLANATION:

Whatever we do or say, let it be as a representative of the Lord Jesus, bringing honor to Christ in every aspect and activity of daily living. Christians represent Christ at all times—wherever we go and whatever we do.  What impression do people have of Christ when they see or talk with you?

 

