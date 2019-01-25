CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago Debut New Music Video For “Can’t Turn Back”

Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago are back with a new music video for their hit song, “Can’t Turn Back”

The Chicago based pastor released the music video on Friday morning, giving Gospel fans a different look and feel as he and Fellowship Chicago dress up and perform for an audience in old school black and white setting.

“Can’t Turn Back” is expected to be featured on Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago’s forthcoming album.

Charles Jenkins & Fellowship Chicago Debut New Music Video For “Can’t Turn Back” was originally published on praiseindy.com

