Watch: Kirk Franklin Details How Putting God First Helps Him Maintain In The Industry, Previews New Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 01.25.19
Kirk Franklin‘s been around for over two decades and continues to produce hits, not only for others, but for himself. His new single, “Love Theory,” comes as a nice surprise as we wrap up the first month of January. It’s a song about God’s love being enough and a good reminder that love built in the Lord produces a brighter light in everything else that follows that discovery.

In addition to his new music, Kirk recently teamed up with Live Nation to bring back his Exodus Music Festival this year. He’ll also be performing at the upcoming Super Bowl Gospel Celebration in Atlanta and is set to host the 2019 Stellar Awards.

With much power and influence comes great responsibility and it isn’t always a perfect walk in the part. In their interview up, Kirk Franklin shares with Erica Campbell and GRIFF how he’s maintained his identity and faith throughout his career and how he hopes to continue to inspire people through his craft.

Click here to listen to Kirk Franklin’s new song “Love Theory” + see photos of his star transformation over the years below!

