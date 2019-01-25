GRIFF’s Prayer Gets Interrupted By Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 01.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s always a good time when Kirk Franklin stops by! As GRIFF says, he makes music that makes us tear up, but he’s quite funny off the mic. During his recent visit, we got to witness the funny again.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF had prayer on his heart prior to Kirk’s arrival, but things got turned around after a bit of jokes. The prayer turned into a funny conversation about the mark the legendary artist has left on GRIFF’s life.

Watch up top to hear GRIFF’s message to God about Kirk + see photos of KF’s star transformation over the years below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: The Evolution Of Kirk Franklin [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer Gets Interrupted By Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 5 hours ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 12 hours ago
01.25.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 4 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close