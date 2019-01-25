GRIFF’s Prayer Gets Interrupted By Kirk Franklin [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It’s always a good time when Kirk Franklin stops by! As GRIFF says, he makes music that makes us tear up, but he’s quite funny off the mic. During his recent visit, we got to witness the funny again.

GRIFF had prayer on his heart prior to Kirk’s arrival, but things got turned around after a bit of jokes. The prayer turned into a funny conversation about the mark the legendary artist has left on GRIFF’s life.

Watch up top to hear GRIFF’s message to God about Kirk + see photos of KF’s star transformation over the years below!

