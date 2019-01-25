Ericaism: You Reap What You Sow [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The idea behind “you reap what you sow” can be a good and a bad thing, depending on what you sow.

Do you harp on negative thoughts before a big meeting? You already set yourself up for disappointment. Are you a team player at work? You may be setting yourself up for a leadership position next.

Whatever it is, is controllable. Not just by energy, but spirit too. Today, Erica Campbell encourages you to dig deep and reflect on what you project out to the world (see video above).

Here are a few scriptures to look over for more understanding – Proverbs 24:10; Galatians 6:9

