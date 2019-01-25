CLOSE
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone Arrested By FBI

This is another domino in the Mueller Investigation.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Testifies Before House Judiciary Committee

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

Things are looking murky for the Trump Administration.

Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday morning.

According to the Robert Mueller investigation, Stone faces charges on seven counts. One count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Stone will appear in court later on Friday.

Click Here To Read Indictment

Source: CNN

Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone Arrested By FBI was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

