Trichologist, Crystal Styles Wants To Help Us Preserve And Maintain Healthy Hair And Give Away Products!

| 01.24.19
Trichologist, Crystal Styles is all about maintaining healthy hair as well as scalp. Everything we eat and put into our body isn’t good for us and could do damage.

Styles believes that eating veggies as well as protein will help with maintaining healthy hair. She also mentioned that minimizing the heat and high temps we use to make our hair straight also helps with preserving our healthy hair.

She even said that relaxing and putting certain chemicals in our hair can have long term effects. Some healthy products Style’s believe we should be using are flaxseed and coconut.

Crystal Knows Beauty Giveaway

Speaking of healthy products, Crystal Styles is giving away some! Enter the contest here.

Check out Black celebrity women showing off their natural hair below!

Underneath the wigs and weaves of your favorite Black celebrity is a head full of healthy natural hair. Tia Mowry recently revealed her real hair in a photo on Instagram with the caption, “This. Is. Me. #naturalhair.” Other celeb women like Sanaa Lathan, Viola Davis and Issa Rae have also embraced their natural looks, becoming trailblazers on the big screen for women with hair who looks just like theirs. From Tia to Teyana Taylor, keep scrolling for more Black celebrity women showing off their natural tresses…

Trichologist, Crystal Styles Wants To Help Us Preserve And Maintain Healthy Hair And Give Away Products! was originally published on getuperica.com

