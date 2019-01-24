Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Trichologist, Crystal Styles is all about maintaining healthy hair as well as scalp. Everything we eat and put into our body isn’t good for us and could do damage.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Styles believes that eating veggies as well as protein will help with maintaining healthy hair. She also mentioned that minimizing the heat and high temps we use to make our hair straight also helps with preserving our healthy hair.

SEE ALSO: 10 Fab Finds From SheaMoisture: Explore Our Favorite Bath, Body And Hair Collections

She even said that relaxing and putting certain chemicals in our hair can have long term effects. Some healthy products Style’s believe we should be using are flaxseed and coconut.

Listen to the full interview from Trichologist, Crystal Styles up top!

Speaking of healthy products, Crystal Styles is giving away some! Enter the contest here.

Check out Black celebrity women showing off their natural hair below!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Trichologist, Crystal Styles Wants To Help Us Preserve And Maintain Healthy Hair And Give Away Products! was originally published on getuperica.com