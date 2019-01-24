Faith Walking: Keep Your Eyes On Your Own Life [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
A scripture from the Bible says, “Walk by faith and not by sight,” and Erica Campbell is challenging us to do that. She talked about the movie “Bird Box,” where people had to wear blindfolds the entire movie so nothing would distract them from getting to their destiny.
Erica mentioned that our eyes are open, but we’re looking at other peoples blessings and not focused on our own. Then we start comparing ourselves to others and it will kill your joy as well as your drive.
Erica is challenging all of us to focus on what God has for you. Make sure you’re going after your calling.
Remember that what God assigned for no one else can do.
