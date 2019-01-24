CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark TV Show?

*Singing* Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you are a parent then it’s almost guaranteed that you have heard the song “Baby Shark.” If you haven’t, you will very soon.

“Baby Shark” started as a campfire song, where each member of a family of sharks is introduced with different hand motions. Different versions of the song have the sharks hunting fish, eating a sailor, or killing people who then go to heaven. Pinkfong, a Korean education brand helped popularize the song and it has even broken into the Billboard Top 100 at #32 during the week early January.

 

Now, it will be coming to Netflix. Pinkfong’s parent company Smart Study is planning to release short videos via the streaming company. A musical is expected in North America this year as well.

When it’s launched, expect your kids to be do do doo do do doo doo doo’ing all day long.

Source: Bloomberg

Also Read: Netflix To Raise Price On Streaming Plans

Also Read: What Were The DMV’s Favorite Netflix Shows In 2018?

Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark TV Show? was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 10 hours ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close