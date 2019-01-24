CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Praying, According to Ashley Banks

0 reads
Leave a comment

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

As believers, we know there is not a wrong or right way to pray. Even though Jesus gave us a guide of what to say in The Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13), at its core, prayer is simply a conversation with God. He already knows your heart, so there’s not need to deviate from your personality in those moments where you’re speaking directly to him.

Tatyana Ali may be turning the big 4-0 today. But, we all remember her best as Ashely Banks, the youngest of the Banks clan on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” In honor of her Birthday, we’re throwing it back to the moment when Little Ashley expressed her thanks to God in the best way she saw it.

___

Images: Tumblr 

Praying, According to Ashley Banks was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 10 hours ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close