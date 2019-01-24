Praying, According to Ashley Banks

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

As believers, we know there is not a wrong or right way to pray. Even though Jesus gave us a guide of what to say in The Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13), at its core, prayer is simply a conversation with God. He already knows your heart, so there’s not need to deviate from your personality in those moments where you’re speaking directly to him.

Tatyana Ali may be turning the big 4-0 today. But, we all remember her best as Ashely Banks, the youngest of the Banks clan on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” In honor of her Birthday, we’re throwing it back to the moment when Little Ashley expressed her thanks to God in the best way she saw it.

Images: Tumblr

tkminspired Posted 9 hours ago

