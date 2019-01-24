CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hulu Drops Prices

0 reads
Leave a comment
Caavo Is The Media Hub That Unifies All Of Your Set-Top Boxes Into One

Source: Caavo (Supplied by WENN) / WENN

In order to compete with Netflix, who announced last week that they were raising their prices, Hulu decided to drop theirs! Their most popular plan will drop from $7.99 to $5.99! But there is a downside to this. If you have one of the other subscriptions, your price will go up. Hulu Live TV, a cable-TV like package that includes CNN and ESPN, will cost $5 more per month at $44.99. The new prices will be in place on February 26th.

This is a good plan for Hulu. They know that the video streaming field is going to get more crowded by the end of the year with Disney, Apple, DC Entertainment, Disney, Walmart, and WarnerMedia starting their own services. We are going to have a lot of choices soon.

According to the company, in 2018 the advertising revenue grew more than 45% to nearly $1.5 billion. WOW! Netflix is the largest streaming service with about 58 million subscribers. Amazon has the second largest number of subscribers because of Amazon Prime and Hulu has about 25 million subscribers. But things might change.

Hulu Drops Prices was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 16 hours ago
01.25.19
Parents Are You Ready For The Baby Shark…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 4 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 1 week ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 2 weeks ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close