In order to compete with Netflix, who announced last week that they were raising their prices, Hulu decided to drop theirs! Their most popular plan will drop from $7.99 to $5.99! But there is a downside to this. If you have one of the other subscriptions, your price will go up. Hulu Live TV, a cable-TV like package that includes CNN and ESPN, will cost $5 more per month at $44.99. The new prices will be in place on February 26th.

This is a good plan for Hulu. They know that the video streaming field is going to get more crowded by the end of the year with Disney, Apple, DC Entertainment, Disney, Walmart, and WarnerMedia starting their own services. We are going to have a lot of choices soon.

According to the company, in 2018 the advertising revenue grew more than 45% to nearly $1.5 billion. WOW! Netflix is the largest streaming service with about 58 million subscribers. Amazon has the second largest number of subscribers because of Amazon Prime and Hulu has about 25 million subscribers. But things might change.

Log in to use Ginger Limited mode And AT&T starts their own services ×

Hulu Drops Prices was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Middays with AutumnJoi Posted 23 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: