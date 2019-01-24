CLOSE
Mom Unknowingly Adopts Her Son’s Younger Sister [VIDEO]

Katie Page always wanted kids after getting divorced she decided to become a foster parent. According to the Christian Post she fostered four children before adopting her son, Grayson.

After a while Page received another call that changed her life forever. Like many say, “God works in mysterious way,” and for her, God blessed her with a miracle.

SEE ALSO: Teacher Adopts Student Who Almost Made Her Quit After God Told Her To

While being interviewed on “Good Morning America” she said, “I don’t know that I believed in miracles for sure, [but] I have no doubt now.”

 

Page got a call and was asked to take care of a newborn girl Hannah that had been abandoned by her birth mom.

She said, “Something about this is telling me to say yes to this. I’m telling you, God is telling you to say yes and I do not know why.”

After bringing home Hannah she realized the biological mother’s name was the same as her son Grayson.

While telling the story she said,”[The caseworkers] told me her story, which was really similar to Grayson’s. I saw her medical bracelet and the first name of her mother was the same name as Grayson’s mom. She didn’t have a typical name.”

Page ended up adopting Hannah after having DNA tests done.

She said, “I was a single woman in a four-bedroom house and now every room in my house is full. It’s never dull. People ask me all the time, ‘How do you do it?’ I never thought I’d have three babies, but God doesn’t give you more than you can handle.”

