Are You Looking for A Job You Can Relish: Be The Next Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Driver

What’s your ideal job?
Oscar Mayer is looking for you to travel around the country, bringing joy and smiles to people everyday? Have you considered working with hot dogs? Well, Oscar Mayer is looking for drivers and spokespeople to navigate the WEINERMOBILE around the country.
They’re accepting applications through the end of the month for the one-year position that begins in June. It offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.
