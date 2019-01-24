What’s your ideal job?

Oscar Mayer is looking for you to travel around the country, bringing joy and smiles to people everyday? Have you considered working with hot dogs? Well, Oscar Mayer is looking for drivers and spokespeople to navigate the WEINERMOBILE around the country.

Do you dream in ketchup and mustard? You might be missing out on your next calling: to be an Oscar Mayer Hotdogger! Apply now for the opportunity to create memories you'll relish for a lifetime. Visit https://t.co/j6t6kbL2IO for more details. pic.twitter.com/aIWgs7rpdW — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) December 19, 2018

They’re accepting applications through the end of the month for the one-year position that begins in June. It offers competitive pay, plus expenses and benefits.

To apply click Here

Are You Looking for A Job You Can Relish: Be The Next Oscar Mayer Weinermobile Driver was originally published on foxync.com

Jodi Berry Posted 9 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: