WOW Gospel Releases 2019 Compilation Album

WOW Gospel‘s annual album is here!

The two-disc project features 30 praise and worship songs ranging from anthems, ballads, choirs and contemporary music from award-winning gospel artists who’ve released music over the past year. Some include Fred Hammond, Tamela Mann feat. Timbaland, Donald Lawrence, Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise, Jonathan McReynolds, Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, Travis Greene, Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago feat. Le’Andria Johnson, Koryn Hawthorne, Jekalyn Carr and more!

For over 20 years, the series has provided quality inspirational music and this year is no different. Check out the official WOW Gospel 2019 track list below!

Disc 1

“I’m Grateful” – Fred Hammond

“No Reason to Fear” – JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

“See the Light” (feat. Isaiah Templeton & Geoffrey Golden) [Live] – Travis Greene

“Not Lucky, I’m Loved” – Jonathan McReynolds

“Nobody Like You Lord” – Maranda Curtis

“You Will Win” – Jekalyn Carr

“Through It All” (feat. Timbaland) – Tamela Mann

“Grace” – Charles Jenkins and Fellowship Chicago feat. Le’Andria Johnson

“And You Don’t Stop” – The Walls Group

“Blessing Me Again” (feat. Rance Allen) – Snoop Dogg

“Reckless Love” – Israel Houghton

“Unstoppable” – Koryn Hawthorne

“I’ll Find You” – Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly

“Oh How I Love You” – Zacardi Cortez

“A Great Work” – Brian Courtney Wilson

Disc 2

“Favor of God” – James Fortune feat. Zacardi Cortez

“Live” – Tye Tribbett

“I’m Getting Ready” (Live) – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“You and Me Together (feat. Erica Campbell and Izze Williams) – Marvin Sapp

“Goshen 432HZ” – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers, feat. Sheri Jones-Moffett

“Forever” (Radio Edit) – Jason Nelson

“Do It Again” (Gospel Radio Edit) – Elevation Collective feat. Travis Greene & Kierra Sheard

“Holy Ghost” – Le’Andria Johnson

“I Got That” – Anthony Brown & group therAPy

“Over & Over” – Tasha Page-Lockhart

“Your Great Name” – Todd Dulaney

“Coming Home” – Gene Moore

“Step in the Name” – Bryan Popin

“In the Room” – Lexi

“The Call” – Isabel Davis

WOW Gospel Releases 2019 Compilation Album was originally published on getuperica.com

