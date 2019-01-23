Lexi Releases New Single ‘Tomorrow (A Better You, Better Me)’

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Lexi is known for being an amazing singer, songwriter as well as social media star. The singer released her song “Tomorrow ( A Better You, Better Me), ” which is another rendition of the Quincy Jones song.

The uplifting song is available on all digital platforms.

Fans will be excited to hear this positive song that comes with powerful lyrics.

Lexi sings a message saying, “Tomorrow has something special in it.” She wants everyone to never give up on their goals and dreams because they aren’t far away.

Amongst this new song Lexi continues to promote her Motown Gospel debut album, “Lust Listen.” Her second single, “Wherever I Go” is on the rise and has landed on the Nielsen BDS “New & Active” Chart for its fourth consecutive week.

Listen to her single “Tomorrow ( A Better You, Better Me)” below and let us know what you think of it.

