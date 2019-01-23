CLOSE
This Dancer’s Inspirational Moves Breaking Internet

His name is Donete Colley, his inspirational and uplifting dance videos of positivity have taken social media by storm. Colley’s videos have hundreds of thousands of views, and the dancer’s Instagram handle now has more than 340,000 followers.

“I really just wanted to encourage my peers to keep pushing and stay motivated.”

Are you ready to be inspired check out the video below!

https://twitter.com/GMA/status/1088068067614064640

courtesy Good Morning America

