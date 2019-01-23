CLOSE
Top 10 Best New Restaurants Of 2018 Have Been Revealed (Durham Has 5!!)

Greg Cox, the dining critic for the News & Observer, has released his Top 10 Best New Restaurants Of 2018 list. See if your fave made the list!

Copa

107 W. Main St., Durham

919-973-0111

copadurham.com

Cuisine: Cuban

 

Cucciolo Osteria

601 W. Main St., Suite C, Durham

984-243-8744

cucciolodurham.com

Cuisine: Italian

G.58 Cuisine

10958 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

919-466-8858

g58cuisine.com

Cuisine: Chinese

Postal Fish Company

75 W. Salisbury St., Pittsboro

919-704-8612

postalfishcompany.com

Cuisine:seafood

Postmaster

160 E. Cedar St., Suite 100, Cary

919-378-9493

postmastercary.com

Cuisine: contemporary Southern

Rose’s Noodles, Dumplings & Sweets

121 N. Gregson St., Durham

919-797-2233

rosesdurham.com

Cuisine:contemporary Asian, desserts

 

Saint James

806 W. Main St., Durham

984-219-7900

saintjamesseafood.com

Cuisine:seafood

Saltbox Seafood Joint

Two Durham locations: 608 N Mangum St. (walkup window only) and 2637 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.

919-908-8970 (Mangum); 919-237-3499 (Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.)

saltboxseafoodjoint.com

Cuisine: seafood

Swagat

9549 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

919-378-9090

swagatnc.com

Cuisine: Indian

 

The Village Diner

600 W. King St, Hillsborough

919-245-8915

facebook.com/villagedinernc

Cuisine: Southern diner

Top 10 Best New Restaurants Of 2018 Have Been Revealed (Durham Has 5!!)

