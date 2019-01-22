The Prolific Mali Music

TBR — Richmond, VA – (January 22, 2019) — Should you ever get the chance to hear or witness Kortney Jamaal Pollard, aka Mali Music take the stage, make it your business to be there. He was the headline artist for an intimate Friday night concert, (January 18, 2019), sponsored by Speaking Spirit Ministries on Ravenswood Road, where Fred Wyatt is the senior pastor.

With just under 500 people filling every seat and aisle in the sanctuary, this was THEE concert not to miss with a millennial feel of Praise and Worship accompanied with a heart felt love for Jesus.

Starting right on time, with a count down clock, it was clearly obvious that a lot of energy and attention had gone into the details and planning for the evening. Right at 7:00p.m. a video clip came on with visuals of Gospel Hip-Hop artist C Goss in various settings with Michael Buble singing Feeling Good in the back ground. At the conclusion Goss takes command of the stage. He sets the audience up with his popular song, “Catch the Wave” as he gradually pulls everyone in to hearing every note and word he shares. He talked about his personal life, his music and his relationships. He was captivating as he shared stories leaving many on the edge of their seats waiting for just a little bit more.

Following C Goss, was new comer, I Am Son, with an eclectic but smooth vibe followed by the brother and sister new wave Gospel duo Evan and Eris. All of their performances felt personal as they delivered powerful monumental moments in time as they took everyone on a journey throughout their sets.

The executive direction of the evening, C Goss said, “The experience that you give people is what they remember not the price of the ticket. Friday night consisted of a journey of spiritual highs and genuine hearts that came together to give RVA so much more than just a show.”

After the final set change, Mali Music was introduced! He opened in prayer, by singing the prayer. From this point forward, it was obvious this would be a unique night of Praise and Worship.

After prayer Mali talked to the crowd and explained a few things, including why some people may have questioned if he was still representing God. He said, “For when Christ begins to touch the body and heal the body of people and he begins to take spiritual content and He puts it on spiritual and natural things, and it didn’t always take place at the church. This is not to validate going a stray, no no no, but this is to make sure that you know that the glory of God was brought forth in places you have never seen…And I just want to let you guys know that all is well! For I am excited about what God is going to do, for eyes have not seen and ears have not heard.” As Mali continued to talk about how God is moving in his life and working in him, he said, “I heard music last year that you all will be hearing next year.”

As he shared his heart and ministered to those who traveled from up and down the East Coast just to witness his performance, he truly did not disappoint. He was prolific and deliberate with his words as he made sure to touch everyone who sat in front of him Friday night. After his 56 minute set, he met with the crowd and took pictures with his special guests.

It was a great evening!

