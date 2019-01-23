CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Donald Trump Is A Poet

10 reads
Leave a comment
100th anniversary of the First World War Armistice

Source: Julie Douxe/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted, “BUILD A WALL & CRIME WILL FALL! ” After the tweet, many joined in to add their poetic skills.

Documentary film maker, Jeremy Newberger tweeted, “LET GIULIANI TALK & TRUMP WONT WALK”. He didn’t stop there, he continues,” BRIBE PORN STARS & GO BEHIND BARS”.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

There were tweets that expressed what Trump used to say during his campaign ; “I like this rhyme better : ‘MEXICO WILL PAY, YOU USED TO SAY’’, Roland Scahill tweeted.

Even tweets came in from Satan and Jesus, Satan tweets, “Not how it’ll work son”. Jesus responds , “Trump and his supporters are just doing as I preached: “Build a wall to divide yourself from the less fortunate…”

Tony Posnanski tweeted, “Impeach this guy & let him cry”. All the responses seemed to make clever rhythms, like “Ignore the yam, it’s just a scam”.

Many even game him a rap name, calling him “the Notorious B.I.G.O.T.”

Others’ had there own poems for Trump, “There once was a crook from Manhattan. Who’s coffers he needed to fatten. He became Putin’s stooge Endorsed by The Nuge And our Democracy has started to flatten.” 

Looks like Trump is showing his passion, ‘P’ was for Poet; not President.

Victoria Said It

Donald Trump Is A Poet was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
The Other America: Dr. Martin Luther King Annual…
 6 days ago
01.18.19
Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted…
 1 week ago
01.16.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 1 week ago
01.15.19
Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown
 2 weeks ago
01.11.19
Mathew Knowles Says He And Tina Protected Destiny’s…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Legendary: Phylicia Rashad To Join Cast Of ‘This…
 2 weeks ago
01.10.19
Second Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Jazmine…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…
 2 weeks ago
01.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close