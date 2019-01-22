GRIFF Prayer: The New Orleans Saints Were Robbed [VIDEO]

01.22.19
The NFL season was cut from the New Orleans Saints after going against the Los Angeles Rams. As fans watched the game they were excited until an unfair call came.

GRIFF believes they got robbed and it wasn’t fair. The city of Atlanta are pretty happy because the Saints beat them several times this season.

GRIFF mentioned there will be no bands, no crawfish or anything to celebrate. We will all just be watching the New England Patriots and the Rams go against each other.

GRIFF Prayer: The New Orleans Saints Were Robbed [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

