Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The NFL season was cut from the New Orleans Saints after going against the Los Angeles Rams. As fans watched the game they were excited until an unfair call came.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF believes they got robbed and it wasn’t fair. The city of Atlanta are pretty happy because the Saints beat them several times this season.
SEE ALSO: Travis Scott Required NFL Contribute To Social Justice Charity In Order For Him To Perform At Super Bowl
GRIFF mentioned there will be no bands, no crawfish or anything to celebrate. We will all just be watching the New England Patriots and the Rams go against each other.
See photos of GRIFF below.
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
- Pastor Gunned Down While Opening The Church Doors For Service
- John Gray Reveals He Wanted To Commit Suicide, Has Spirit Rebuked By T.D. Jakes
5 Must See Movies Of Faith
5 Must See Movies Of Faith
1. The Passion Of The ChristSource: 1 of 5
2. Color of The CrossSource: 2 of 5
3. JoshuaSource: 3 of 5
4. The RobeSource: 4 of 5
5. The 10 CommandmentsSource: 5 of 5
GRIFF Prayer: The New Orleans Saints Were Robbed [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com